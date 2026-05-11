SVS Ventures Posts ₹1 Crore Profit As Agro Business Push Lifts Revenue

SVS Ventures’ total revenue for the second half rose to Rupees 17.2 crore compared with Rupees 17 lakh in the previous half-year period. |

Mumbai: SVS Ventures Ltd reported a standalone net profit of Rupees 99.9 lakh for the second half of FY26, sharply higher from Rupees 2.2 lakh in the preceding half-year period, as the company recorded a significant rise in agro-based trading revenue. Revenue from operations during the October-March FY26 period stood at Rupees 16.7 crore against Rupees 17 lakh in the April-September period. For the full financial year FY26, the company posted revenue of Rupees 16.8 crore and net profit of Rupees 1 crore.

Company's Agro Trading Operations

SVS Ventures’ total revenue for the second half rose to Rupees 17.2 crore compared with Rupees 17 lakh in the previous half-year period. Total expenses increased to Rupees 15.8 crore from Rupees 14.8 lakh sequentially, largely due to higher material purchases linked to the company’s agro trading operations. Purchase of materials during the second half stood at Rupees 16.8 crore, while employee benefit expenses were Rupees 4.1 lakh.

Company's Equity Share Capital Remains Unchanged

The company reported a profit before tax of Rupees 1.4 crore for the second half of FY26 compared with Rupees 2.2 lakh in the preceding half-year. Net profit for the full year FY26 rose to Rupees 1.02 crore from Rupees 7.6 lakh in FY25. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rupees 0.48 against Rupees 0.04 in the previous financial year. The company’s paid-up equity share capital remained unchanged at Rupees 21.35 crore.

Company Changes Core Business

Auditors J.M. Patel & Bros issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements but highlighted multiple observations in Annexure-1, including unrecoverable loans, unverifiable inventories, related-party advances, and concerns regarding accounting software compliance. The auditors also noted that the company changed its core business from real estate to an agro-based goods business effective September 5, 2025.

The auditor’s annexure further stated that short-term loans and advances totalled Rupees 18.98 crore, with a substantial portion extended to related parties without formal agreements. The company also carried inventories of Rupees 4.99 crore and trade receivables of Rupees 8.15 crore as of March 31, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 0.4 lakh at the end of FY26. SVS Ventures said its board approved the audited standalone financial results for FY26 at its meeting held on May 11, 2026.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on company filings and auditor disclosures and should not be construed as investment advice.