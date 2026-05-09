Svatantra Microfin Reports Total Income Of ₹38,547.13 Million & Net Profit Of ₹6,423.62 Million

Svatantra Microfin Limited has reported its audited financial performance for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Svatantra Microfin Limited achieved a total income of Rs. 38,547.13 million, representing a notable increase from the Rs. 32,121.12 million reported in the previous year. The company's profit before tax for the year stood at Rs. 8,450.43 million, a significant rise from the previous year's Rs. 5,591.74 million.

Key annual standalone figures include:

Detailed standalone annual figures for the financial year show that the company generated a Total Revenue from Operations of Rs. 37,901.66 million, while Total Expenses for the same period amounted to Rs. 30,096.70 million. After accounting for all costs and taxes, the Net Profit After Tax stood at Rs. 6,423.62 million, resulting in a Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs. 9.07.

Quarterly Highlights

The final quarter ending March 31, 2026, also showed strong momentum. The company recorded a total income of Rs. 11,966.05 million for the quarter. Net profit after tax for the same period was Rs. 3,166.65 million, compared to Rs. 1,716.25 million in the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet Borrowings

As of March 31, 2026, the company's total assets reached Rs. 2,15,112.19 million, up from Rs. 1,41,173.23 million as of March 31, 2025. This expansion is mirrored in the company's qualified borrowings.

Outstanding Qualified Borrowings (Start of FY): Rs. 9,869.92 Cr.

Outstanding Qualified Borrowings (End of FY): Rs. 16,073.90 Cr.

Strategic Board Decisions

The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on May 8, 2026, approved several strategic initiatives. Most notably, they authorized fund-raising through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs. 4,500 crores for the Financial Year 2026-27. Additionally, the Board approved the appointment of MUFG Intime India Private Limited as the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (R&TA) for the company's equity ISIN.

Corporate Developments

The company recently transitioned from a private to a public limited company, officially changing its name from "Svatantra Microfin Private Limited" to "Svatantra Microfin Limited" following the Registrar of Companies' approval on April 15, 2026. Furthermore, a Scheme of Amalgamation involving Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited and Svatantra Holding Private Limited was implemented, leading to the restatement of comparative financial information.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on specific company filings as of May 9, 2026. Financial figures are presented as reported in the source documentation and should be cross-referenced with official statutory disclosures for investment purposes.