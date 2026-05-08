Nuvama Wealth Finance Q4 Profit Rises 13% To ₹10.5 Crore, Revenue Climbs 29% In FY26

For the full financial year FY26, Nuvama Wealth Finance reported net profit of Rupees 92.3 crore compared with Rupees 89.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited reported a 13 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 10.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher interest income and improved operating momentum. Revenue from operations increased 29 percent to Rupees 184.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 142.7 crore a year earlier. However, compared with Rupees 19.5 crore profit in Q3 FY26, quarterly earnings moderated due to higher finance costs and elevated expenses during the period.

Strong revenue growth offsets margin pressure

The NBFC’s total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 184.6 crore against Rupees 142.7 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting strong growth in lending and treasury-linked income streams. Interest income rose sharply to Rupees 143.5 crore from Rupees 95.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, while net gains on fair value changes came in at Rupees 36.6 crore. Sequentially, total income remained largely stable compared with Rupees 185.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax increased to Rupees 14.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 12.6 crore in Q4 FY25, though it declined significantly from Rupees 26.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses rose to Rupees 170.4 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 130.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Finance costs increased 41 percent year-on-year to Rupees 112.3 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 32.3 crore from Rupees 28.5 crore.

Sequential performance moderates

Sequential profitability softened during the March quarter as impairment charges rose to Rupees 3.3 crore from Rupees 0.95 crore in Q3 FY26, while fee and commission expenses also remained elevated. Net profit declined 46 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 19.5 crore. Earnings per share fell to Rupees 7.55 from Rupees 15.17 in the preceding quarter. The company also recognised an incremental past service cost of Rupees 1.86 crore during FY26 following implementation-related provisions under the new Labour Codes framework.

FY26 performance remains resilient

For the full financial year FY26, Nuvama Wealth Finance reported net profit of Rupees 92.3 crore compared with Rupees 89.6 crore in FY25. Total income for the year stood at Rupees 632.7 crore, while revenue from operations came in at Rupees 632.3 crore. Interest income increased to Rupees 484.6 crore during the year from Rupees 402.6 crore in FY25. The company’s debt-equity ratio improved to 4.14x from 4.90x a year earlier, while net worth rose to Rupees 1,189.9 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice or a recommendation on the stock.