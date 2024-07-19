Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street Launch Fresh Color Variants

Suzuki Burgman Street |

Suzuki has updated the look of its Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters with new paint schemes, keeping their prices unchanged at Rs 90,500 and Rs 98,299, respectively. These cosmetic changes provide a fresh appearance to the scooters, while their specifications and features remain the same as before.

Read Also 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched in India at Rs 92,000: New Colors and Features

Suzuki Access 125 is now featuring a striking dual-tone finish of Metallic Sonoma Red and Pearl Mirage White. On the other hand, the Burgman Street flaunts a sophisticated new shade called Metallic Latte Black No 2. These fresh paint schemes add a modern touch while keeping the scooter’s price unchanged.

Suzuki Access 125 |

Beneath their new paint schemes, the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street remain technically identical. Both scooters are equipped with a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.7hp and 10Nm of torque. They share the same sturdy chassis, with a telescopic fork and monoshock handling suspension duties. For braking, both models use a front disc and rear drum setup with CBS.

Read Also 2024 Suzuki Swift Receives 3-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

In another news, Suzuki has launched the 2024 Avenis 125 in India, maintaining its price at Rs 92,000 (ex-showroom). The latest model features new color options and subtle design updates aimed at attracting customers. With four vibrant new paint jobs and striking designs on the side panels and front apron, the updated Avenis 125 is set to boost Suzuki’s appeal and sales in the competitive two-wheeler market.

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 |

Suzuki has introduced the 2024 Avenis 125 in India, keeping its price steady at Rs 92,000 (ex-showroom). This latest model boasts new color choices and subtle design enhancements to draw in customers. With four lively new paint schemes and eye-catching designs on the side panels and front apron, the updated Avenis 125 aims to enhance Suzuki’s presence and sales in the competitive two-wheeler market.

The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 continues to use its reliable 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing 8.5bhp of power and 10Nm of torque. Paired with a CVT gearbox, the Avenis 125 offers smooth acceleration and efficient performance, making it an excellent option for city commuting.