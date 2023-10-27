 Suzlon Secures Order For Their 3 MW Series Turbines From Juniper Green Energy Of 50.4 MW
The project is located at Dwarka district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

Friday, October 27, 2023
Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Friday announced the order of the 3 MW product series  for the development of a 50.4 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private  Limited, through an exchange filing. Suzlon will install 16 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located at Dwarka district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

This is the repeat order for the company’s largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144‐140m from the 3 MW series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our second order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in a  short period  of  time for  our 3 MW  series.  Juniper Green Energy is  a committed renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) player in India with comprehensive wind, solar and hybrid power projects. We are honored that they have partnered with us again for their wind energy project. The electricity from this project will serve the people of Gujarat, helping us deepen our contribution to the state. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. We look forward to a continued partnership with Juniper Green Energy in their journey towards a greener India.”

Naresh Mansukhani,  Chief  Executive Officer,  Juniper Green  Energy  Private  Limited said:  “At  Juniper,  we  are committed to contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlon for our wind energy project. Suzlon is closely aligned to the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost‐effective, Made in  India,  renewable  energy  solutions.  With  significant  experience  in  conceptualizing,  building,  and  developing renewable  energy  assets,  we embark  on  our  wind  energy  journey  and  look  forward  to  creating  many  more landmark projects in the future.”

