 Sustainable Packaging Market In India Primed To Erupt $268 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 10.4%, From $145 Billion In 2025
The sustainable packaging market in India is projected to grow to USD 268 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.4 per cent, from USD 145 billion in 2025, according to the Indian Institute of Packaging. The programme aimed to strengthen academic engagement with schools and promote awareness about packaging education, sustainability, and career opportunities in this rapidly growing field.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Sustainable packaging market in India is projected to grow to USD 268 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.4 per cent, from USD 145 billion in 2025, according to the Indian Institute of Packaging.Growth is being fueled by rising awareness about environmental impact, government bans on single-use plastics, and strong demand from FMCG, food & beverage, and e-commerce industries, the IIP, under the Commerce Ministry, stated.

In India, packaging producers are investing in new materials, redesigning supply chains, and aligning with carbon-neutral goals, Tanweer Alam Additional Director and Regional officer of IIP, Delhi, said further.IIP said it organised a Principals' Conclave on Monday on the theme "Packaging, Sustainability & Green Initiatives."

The programme aimed to strengthen academic engagement with schools and promote awareness about packaging education, sustainability, and career opportunities in this rapidly growing field. A total of 21 Principals and representatives from leading schools across the NCR region participated in the event.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

