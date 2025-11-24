 Flexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In Karnataka, Awaits Long-Term Profit With Bated Breath
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFlexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In Karnataka, Awaits Long-Term Profit With Bated Breath

Flexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In Karnataka, Awaits Long-Term Profit With Bated Breath

Flexible packaging and solutions maker UFlex Ltd will add 54,000 MTPA of new capacity. The company aims to strengthen portfolio and enhance its ability to serve customers with scalable, high-quality solutions. The company wishes for profitable growth by FY27. Three major strategic projects, including a 12-billion-pack aseptic plant in Egypt and an 80-million WPP bags line in Mexico, are underway.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: Flexible packaging and solutions maker UFlex Ltd will invest over Rs 700 crore to expand its packaging film manufacturing line in Dharwad, Karnataka, according to a senior company official.The company will add 54,000 MTPA of new capacity at the plant, bringing its global packaging film capacity to 690,160 MTPA, up from 636,160 MTPA.

"We plan to invest over Rs 700 crore to expand our packaging film manufacturing line in Dharwad, Karnataka. This project will add 54,000 MTPA of new capacity, significantly strengthening our portfolio and enhancing our ability to serve customers with scalable, high-quality packaging solutions," UFlex Ltd Group president and CFO, Rajesh Bhatia, told PTI in an e-mailed interview.

Read Also
Indore News: Online Task Investment Scam; Crime Branch Nabs Two More Accused, Six Arrested So Far
article-image

The expansion in Dharwad follows the recently completed aseptic packaging capacity augmentation at Sanand, in Gujarat, where capacity was increased from 7 billion to 12 billion packs per year, he added."In addition, three major strategic projects, including a 12-billion-pack aseptic plant in Egypt, an 80-million WPP bags line in Mexico, and an approximately 40,000 MTPA recycling facility in Noida, are progressing well and will add significant scale and capability to our global packaging portfolio," Bhatia said, sharing the company's ongoing expansions.

Stating that these projects will add significant scale and capability to the company's global packaging business, he said, "We expect these new capacities to start contributing from FY27 and reach their full impact in FY28, supporting steady and profitable growth."

FPJ Shorts
Flexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In Karnataka, Awaits Long-Term Profit With Bated Breath
Flexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In Karnataka, Awaits Long-Term Profit With Bated Breath
Protest Against Delhi Air Pollution Turns Ugly As Agitators Flash Hidma Posters, Attack Cops With Pepper Spray At India Gate; FIR Registered
Protest Against Delhi Air Pollution Turns Ugly As Agitators Flash Hidma Posters, Attack Cops With Pepper Spray At India Gate; FIR Registered
Piyush Goyal Drops Big Hint: ₹25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission Guidelines Imminent
Piyush Goyal Drops Big Hint: ₹25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission Guidelines Imminent
Zohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White House Sit-Down | Video
Zohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White House Sit-Down | Video
Read Also
Mumbai Hosts Global Economic Summit 2025, Leaders Highlight Maharashtra’s Rising Investment...
article-image

Commenting on the likely gains from the expansions, Bhatia said, "We expect these investments to generate nearly Rs 3,000 crore in additional revenue once fully operational. In FY25, we reported consolidated revenue of over Rs 15,000 crore, and these new capacities will strengthen our growth trajectory even further."

He also noted that the GST rationalisation will boost overall consumption, and India's EPR (extended producer responsibility) framework will increase demand for recycled packaging materials."All these developments together create a strong foundation for ongoing growth across our businesses," Bhatia said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Flexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In...

Flexible Packaging & Solutions Maker UFlex Pours ₹ 700 Crore To Expand Manufacturing Line In...

Piyush Goyal Drops Big Hint: ₹25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission Guidelines Imminent

Piyush Goyal Drops Big Hint: ₹25,060-Crore Export Promotion Mission Guidelines Imminent

Top Listed Realty Firms Log ₹92,500 Crore In H1 Sales, Prestige Group Maintains Strong Lead In...

Top Listed Realty Firms Log ₹92,500 Crore In H1 Sales, Prestige Group Maintains Strong Lead In...

Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure...

Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure...

November 30 Deadline Nears For Key Financial & Pension Tasks, Delay Could Trigger Compliance Hassles

November 30 Deadline Nears For Key Financial & Pension Tasks, Delay Could Trigger Compliance Hassles