Suraj Ltd Returns To Profit In Q4 FY26 Despite Revenue Decline, FY26 PAT Falls 44%

Suraj Ltd returned to profitability in Q4 FY26 with consolidated net profit of Rs 2.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Suraj Ltd reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter of FY26, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.5 crore against a loss of Rs 5.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, despite lower revenue during the period.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 43.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 61.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 58.7 crore in Q4 FY25. The company’s quarterly performance trajectory reflected uneven demand conditions and margin recovery toward the end of the fiscal year.

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The stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes manufacturer reported total income of Rs 46.3 crore for the March quarter, compared with Rs 62.5 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 60.4 crore a year earlier. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 3.9 crore in Q4 FY26 against a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses during the quarter fell sharply to Rs 41.1 crore from Rs 65.3 crore in the year-ago period, aided by lower inventory-related costs and controlled operating expenditure.

Sequentially, profit improved from Rs 1.4 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 2.5 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue moderated nearly 30 percent quarter-on-quarter. Finance costs remained largely stable at Rs 1.2 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose modestly to Rs 5.5 crore from Rs 5 crore in the December quarter.

Other expenses increased to Rs 12 crore from Rs 10 crore sequentially. The company also reported a share of loss from associate entities amounting to Rs 1.3 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Suraj Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 205.9 crore compared with Rs 233.7 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 7.5 crore, down 44 percent from Rs 13.3 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.

Earnings per share declined to Rs 4.07 for FY26 from Rs 7.24 in FY25. The company’s net worth stood at Rs 137.8 crore as of March 31, 2026, while total borrowings were at Rs 60.3 crore.

Suraj Ltd said its operations continue to remain focused on manufacturing stainless steel seamless pipes, tubes, flanges and fittings, which remains its sole business segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.