Supreme Incubator launches third cohort for early-stage startups

Supreme Incubator, a virtual startup builder ecosystem announced the launch of its third cohort of the flagship six-month seed stage incubation program. The cohort started in May 2021 with extended support to the end of this year, and is designed to enable founders to graduate with robust, scalable, and fundable ventures.

Over 600 startups across India applied to the program with applications coming from different Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities including Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune and more. The program admitted fewer than 3 percent of the applicants for this program after interviewing startups from diverse industries. The selected founders make up a diverse batch, some with corporate/industry experience, and some recent graduates from prestigious institutes like IITs.

The shortlisted startups like MBK Health Tech: an AI-enabled remote cardiac monitoring solution, Magzigo: AR/VR based education toolkits for schools, Edgenus: an online talent-building platform for artists, SunoKitaab: a social enterprise distributing audiobooks for education in remote parts of the country, and more are building exciting products.

Startups will be given access to mentors across borders from companies like 1mg, PayPal, MakemyTrip, Flipkart, OLX and research based institutes like IITs. The mentor panel also comprises experts from industries like space-tech, ed-tech, artificial intelligence, healthcare, fintech, etc.

“It's inspiring to witness the undeterred entrepreneurial spirit of the founders that we engage with. As we scale up, we are constantly looking for bold committed innovators to create companies of the future.” says Disha Singla, co-founder at Supreme Incubator.

The incubator recently wrapped its second cohort in March 2021 through which a group of 12 tech startups graduated. “The graduating founders from Cohort 2 reflect some of the most innovative business ideas, driven by passionate teams,”, Tanvi Singla, Co-founder of Supreme Incubator, adds.