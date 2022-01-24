Supply chain startup Elixia Tech Solutions launches Elixia Connect

Elixia Tech, incubator of high-end technological innovations in the field of supply chain, has announced the launch of India’s first WhatsApp-driven, end-to-end tech-powered logistics marketplace- ‘Elixia Connect’. Elixia Connect will provide shippers and transporters a common platform to interact and negotiate to meet their on-ground logistics requirements, it said in a press statement.

How does it work?

The USP of Elixia Connect is its operational convenience. It is a cloud-based mobile application giving better visibility and control over logistics processes - anytime and anywhere. Elixia Connect will help to expand the scope and horizon of the business. It will help to save on transportation costs without compromising on the services. Its highly intelligent WhatsApp chatbots are designed in nine Indian regional languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Bengali) to interact with the user.

Elixia Tech has also tied up with 50+ GPS vendors through API integrations to ensure uninterrupted shipment tracking. Elixia connects also comes with an inbuilt e-way bill module helping you generate, extend and retrieve e-way bills for all trips on a single platform.

Sanket Sheth, Founder, Elixia Tech said, “We took 18 months to conceptualize and launch India’s first tech-driven logistics marketplace Elixia Connect. Our mission is to enable businesses to harness the power of technology. We aim to make Elixia Connect the “Go-To” application for all transportation needs across all segments and sectors of logistics and supply chain, including cold chain. Our mission is to be the perfect solutions provider for all shippers and transporters of all scales and sizes and bring in uniformity in terms of digitalization when it comes to managing day-to-day logistics operations.”

The logistics market, both in India and abroad is highly unorganized, largely due to manual data management and coordination which makes the processes slow-moving and inefficient, said. "With this technology revolution, we can help India save up to 10 lakh crores in 2022. We foresee a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of about 105 crores worth of transactions within the first year of the product launch," Sheth said.

