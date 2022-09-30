Sunil Kataria re-elected as the chairman of Indian Society of Advertisers

Sunil Kataria |

The newly elected Executive Council of The Indian Society of Advertisers met on September 29, 2022. Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer of Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, was re-elected Chairman of The ISA.

Sunil has led the Society over the past six years to greater heights, garnering support from fellow Executive Council members, ISA members and other industry bodies. He has been associated with brands like Godrej, Idea Cellular, Marico and VIP in the past and has solid industry experience across various verticals of businesses, sales, and marketing for over 31 years.

On his election for the seventh consecutive term as Chairman of the ISA, Kataria said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value-added support to our members for the new normal and beyond.”

Sunil is optimistic about partnering with BARC in digital measurement area. The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as chairman over past six years and expressed their pleasure on electing him again for 2022-23.

Other Members of the Executive Council are:

Atul Agrawal, Senior Advisor, Corporate Brand & Marketing, Tata Services Limited

Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited

Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited

Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer,

Hawkins Cookers Limited

Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International

Neil George, Managing Director, Nivea India Pvt Limited

Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President, Brand Operations, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited

Devraj Lahiri, Divisional Chief Executive - India Tobacco Division, ITC Limited

Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited

Bharat V. Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private Limited

Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Electricals Limited

Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever Limited