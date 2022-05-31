 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Sundaram Home Finance revises interest rates on deposits

Senior citizens will be offered 6.40% per annum as against 6.15% for two year deposits

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
The company said for trusts, it will pay 6.55 per cent per annum on three year deposits. /Logo |

Sundaram Home Finance has revised the interest rates on its deposits with effect from June 1, for various tenures offered to individuals, trusts and senior citizens.

Accordingly, the rate on two year deposits for individuals has been hiked to 5.90 per cent as against 5.65 per cent earlier while for deposits of three to five years it has been increased to 6.05 per cent per annum as against 5.80 per cent, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said for trusts, it will pay 6.55 per cent per annum on three year deposits. On deposits with a tenure of two years, the interest rates have been revised to 5.90 per cent, against 5.65 per cent while for deposits of four and five years, the rates has been revised to 6.55 per cent from the earlier 6.30 per cent.

Senior citizens will be offered 6.40 per cent per annum as against 6.15 per cent for two year deposits, and 6.55 per cent per annum from the earlier 6.30 per cent on deposits of three to five years.

On deposits with a tenure of 12 months, the company said it remained unchanged at 5.50 per cent per annum offered to individuals, trusts and 6 per cent for senior citizens.

In FY2022, the company said the deposit base increased to Rs 1,941 crore with a net accretion of Rs 131 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 the company made disbursements of Rs 2,311 crore on a profit of Rs 168 crore, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessSundaram Home Finance revises interest rates on deposits

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today

Watch video: PM Narendra Modi holds rally in Himachal to mark 8 years of NDA govt

Watch video: PM Narendra Modi holds rally in Himachal to mark 8 years of NDA govt

French Open: Rohan Bopanna makes first Grand Slam semifinal since 2015 Wimbledon

French Open: Rohan Bopanna makes first Grand Slam semifinal since 2015 Wimbledon