Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan: 'Father breaks down' | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sold his family home in Chennai where he grew up to Tamil actor and producer C Manikandan, reported the Hindu. The property in Chennai's Ashok Nagar neighborhood was sold by his father Regunatha Pichai, an electrical engineer after demolishing the house.

Sundar Pichai who was born in Tamil Nadu's Madurai spent all of his childhood in Chennai where he did his schooling before joining IIT-Kharagpur.

Manikandan told The Hindu, "Sundar's father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property."

Manikandan touched by humility of Pichai's parents

The Tamil actor while speaking to the Hindu, remembered the humility of his father Regunatha and mother Lakshmi who did not use the name of their son to get the paperwork done sooner.

Recalling his meeting with them Mandikandan shared that Sudar's mother made coffee for him while his father offered the documents right at the first meeting. He also shared that the Google CEO's father waited for hours at the registration office and paid all necessary taxes before they gave the document to Manikandan.

The actor further stated that Sundar's father paid for the demolishing of the house before the property was handed over to him for further development.

The Tamil producer further stated that he decided to purchase the property after he found out it belonged to Sundar Pichai. He told the Hindu, "Sundar Pichai has made our country proud and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life."

According to Manikandan, the deal took four months as the family was in the US.

Sundar Pichai had last visited Chennai in October 2021 when he also visited his school, Vana Vani School on the way to the airport.