Sumitomo Chemical Fined ₹3.43 Lakh For Goods Transported Without Valid Documentation | Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical India Limited was fined Rs 3,43,059 under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for goods transport without valid documentation, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The fine was levied by the Office of Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, SIPU, Bathinda. The penalty is under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The company in its regulatory filing said that there will be no material impact and there was a delay in reporting due to delay in internal communication of the information.

The company was transferring stock from Rajasthan to Ludhiana in Punjab with an IGST amount of Rs 1,71,529. The company had also taken an e-way bill for the said stock but it was only valid till September 10, 2023, but during the transportation the vehicle broke down and the e-way pass expired when the goods were being inspected in Bhatinda on September 11.

Post this the department asked the company to pay a fine of Rs 3,43,059 which is twice the tax amount.