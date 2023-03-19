Sumitomo Chemical's Bhavnagar site restart production | Sumitomo Chemical

Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure on Sumitomo Chemical India Limited's Bhavnagar site for three months, the company announced through an exchange filing. The GPCB had issued the closure order for the company after there was an accident at the site in February 2023.

The company has begun the production at its site after GPCB revoked its closure.

Production at Bhavnagar plant

The Bhavnagar's Multi Product Plant produced two products before it went on closure.

Sumitomo Chemical India shares

The shares of Sumitomo Chemical India Limited on Friday closed at Rs 434.55, down by 3. 55 per cent.