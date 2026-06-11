Sula Vineyards To Sell Mumbai Office For ₹27 Crore, Registered Address To Shift From July 1

Sula Vineyards has approved the sale of its Mumbai registered office for at least Rs 27 crore. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

Mumbai: Sula Vineyards Ltd has approved the sale of its existing registered office premises in Mumbai for an aggregate consideration of not less than Rs 27 crore.

The decision was approved by the company's Board of Directors and disclosed through a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on June 10, 2026.

The office being sold is located at 901, Solaris One, Prof. N. S. Phadke Marg, Andheri East, Mumbai.

Move Part Of Asset Optimisation Strategy

The company said the transaction forms part of its broader strategy to optimise its asset base and improve operational efficiency.

According to Sula Vineyards, the sale will help streamline its administrative infrastructure while aligning resources more closely with business requirements.

Registered Office To Shift Within Same Building

Following the sale, Sula Vineyards will relocate its registered office to another unit in the same building.

The new registered office address will be 201, Solaris One, Prof. N. S. Phadke Marg, Andheri East, Mumbai – 400069.

The change will become effective from July 1, 2026. The company will continue to remain under the jurisdiction of ROC Mumbai I.

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Focus On Core Nashik Operations

Sula Vineyards stated that most of its business and operational activities are based in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The office sale is aimed at bringing the company's administrative structure in line with its operational footprint and supporting better resource utilisation.

Transaction On Arm's Length Basis

The company clarified that the buyer is a third party and is not related to the promoter or promoter group.

Sula Vineyards also stated that the transaction is being carried out on an arm's length basis and does not qualify as the sale of an "undertaking" under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Disclaimer: Based on information disclosed by Sula Vineyards in its stock exchange filing. Investors should review official disclosures.