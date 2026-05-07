Sula Vineyards Q4 Revenue Rises 7% To ₹142.6 Crore, Wine Tourism Hits Record High

Sula Vineyards reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 142.6 crore, supported by strong demand for its Elite & Premium wine portfolio and record Wine Tourism revenue of Rs 23.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Sula Vineyards reported a 7.1percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rupees 142.6 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by strong growth in its Elite & Premium wine portfolio and record performance in its wine tourism business. EBITDA stood marginally lower at Rupees 27.8 crore compared to Rupees 28.5 crore a year ago due to higher grape costs and a one-time gain in the base quarter. The company said improving demand trends across key markets supported the quarterly recovery.

Own Brands And Tourism Drive Growth

The country’s largest wine producer reported that revenue from its Own Brands business increased 5.2 percent YoY to Rupees 115.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 109.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Wine Tourism revenue rose 17.5percent YoY to its highest-ever quarterly level of Rupees 23.9 crore, supported by an 11percent increase in footfalls and a 22 percent rise in room revenue following the launch of its third resort, The Haven by Sula.

Premium Portfolio Gains Share

Sula said the Elite & Premium portfolio continued to outperform, registering 11percent YoY growth during the quarter. The segment’s contribution to overall sales increased by 400 basis points to 79 percent, led by strong traction in brands such as The Source and RASA. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 19.5 percent from 21.4 percent a year earlier due to a higher mix of wine grapes and the absence of a one-off Rupees 3 crore inventory pricing gain recorded in Q4 FY25.

FY26 Revenue Declines Despite Q4 Recovery

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 596.2 crore against Rupees 619.4 crore in FY25, while EBITDA declined 30.6 percent to Rupees 103.5 crore. The company stated that disciplined cost management helped maintain profitability despite pressure on margins. Wine Tourism revenue for FY26 rose 20.7 percent to Rupees 72.8 crore, crossing the Rupees 100 crore mark, including wine sales at resorts.

Expansion Plans In Nashik

Chairman and CEO Rajeev Samant said demand conditions have improved across key markets, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, while Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala delivered robust growth. The company also announced an agreement to acquire Chandon’s 19-acre estate in Dindori, Nashik, to strengthen its wine tourism footprint.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and press release disclosures and should not be construed as investment advice.