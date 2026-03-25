Sula Vineyards Signs Deal To Acquire 19-Acre Chandon Estate, Targets 13 Lakh Litres Capacity Expansion By FY27

Sula Vineyards has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chandon’s 19-acre wine estate in Nashik. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

Mumbai: India’s largest wine producer is making a bold move to expand its tourism and production footprint with a premium asset acquisition in Nashik.

Acquires Premium Estate

Sula Vineyards will acquire Chandon’s wine estate in Dindori, Nashik, spread across 19 acres. The property includes a modern wine production facility, hospitality infrastructure, and 5 acres of vineyards. This gives Sula access to a ready, high-quality platform to scale operations quickly.

Read Also Modern Irrigation Technology Helps Nashik Farmer Export 60 Tonnes Of Grapes Abroad

Boosts Production Capacity

The estate currently has an annual production capacity of 4.5 lakh litres, which can be expanded up to 13 lakh litres. This capacity addition strengthens Sula’s supply capabilities as demand for premium wines grows in India. The facility also includes advanced infrastructure, helping improve efficiency and output.

Expands Tourism Business

The site features an ultra-premium visitor centre, banquet facilities, and tasting rooms. Sula plans to continue hospitality operations immediately after takeover, ensuring business continuity. The location, just 20 minutes from Nashik Airport, is expected to benefit from increased connectivity, especially ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

Strategic Growth Move

The deal is structured as an asset purchase covering land, buildings, and winemaking infrastructure, excluding brand rights. The acquisition will be executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Artisan Spirits Private Limited. CEO Rajeev Samant indicated the company sees strong potential to develop another major wine tourism destination in Dindori.

The acquisition strengthens Sula’s position in India’s premium wine segment while expanding its tourism footprint, setting the stage for the company’s next phase of growth in both production and visitor experiences.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should independently verify information before making any financial or investment decisions.