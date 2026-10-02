Sugar Stock Limit Cut To 1,000 Quintals, New Rule To Take Effect From October 15

New Delhi: The government has further tightened sugar stock limits for dealers to prevent hoarding and ensure adequate supply during the festive season.

Under the revised rules, dealers will be allowed to hold a maximum of 1,000 quintals of sugar. The new limit will remain in force from October 15 to November 30, 2026.

Stock Holding Period Cut

Apart from limiting the quantity, the government has also reduced the period for which dealers can hold sugar.

From October 15, dealers cannot keep sugar for more than 15 days from the date they receive the stock. The government expects faster movement of sugar from mills to dealers and consumers.

The move is aimed at preventing unnecessary stocking, hoarding and speculative trading during the festive season.

Higher Limit For Kolkata And Assam

The 1,000-quintal limit will apply across the country, except Kolkata, its extended metropolitan areas and Assam.

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Dealers in these regions will be allowed to hold up to 2,000 quintals. The government said the relaxation takes into account regional supply needs, transportation challenges and consumer interests in the North-East. Press Information Bureau

Limit Cut Again

This is the latest tightening of sugar stock rules. The government had introduced a 4,000-quintal limit for dealers from August 1.

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It was subsequently reduced to 2,000 quintals from September 15. Dealers were then allowed to hold sugar for up to 30 days. The latest decision cuts both the quantity and holding period.

Sugar Prices Have Declined

The government said retail sugar prices have declined by around 15 percent, while ex-mill prices have fallen by about 28 percent.

The Centre expects the tighter limits to ensure smooth supplies and keep sugar available at reasonable prices during the festive period.