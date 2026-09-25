8 UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Win National Efficiency Awards For Sugarcane & Sugar Sector Performance | X - patelishwarsinh

Lucknow, September 25: The sugarcane and sugar industry, which has reached new heights under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, has achieved another success. Eight cooperative sugar mills from Uttar Pradesh were honored at the ‘National Efficiency Awards Ceremony’ organized by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. (NFCSF) at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi.

The Federation presents Efficiency Awards every year at the national level to cooperative sugar mills across the country for outstanding performance and distinguished contributions in areas such as sugarcane development, technical efficiency, financial management and overall performance, intending to improve and enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of sugar mills in the cooperative sector.

Among the awards announced for the year 2024-25, The Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sneh Road, Najibabad (Bijnor) received the prestigious award for Overall Best Cooperative Sugar Mill for its best performance across all parameters. Sarju Cooperative Sugar Mill, Belrayan (Lakhimpur Kheri) was awarded for Sugarcane Development; The Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill, Gajraula (Amroha) received the award for improvement in sugar recovery and Baghpat Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited, Baghpat was awarded for outstanding work in the field of financial management.

Similarly, four other cooperative sugar mills of the state also brought laurels in the awards announced for the year 2025-26. The Ganga Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill, Morna (Muzaffarnagar), in western Uttar Pradesh, was awarded for Sugarcane Development. In contrast, Ramala Cooperative Sugar Mill, Ramala (Baghpat), and The Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sathiaon (Azamgarh), in eastern Uttar Pradesh, were awarded for outstanding technical efficiency. The Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill, Powayan (Shahjahanpur) was honored with the National Efficiency Award for outstanding financial management.

On this achievement, Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Minister of State Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Additional Chief Secretary Veena Kumari Meena, Sugarcane Commissioner Ministi S., Managing Director of the Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation Mangla Prasad Singh, and Joint Managing Director Amrit Pal Kaur congratulated the management and personnel of the cooperative sugar mills.