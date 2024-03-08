Sudha Murty Net Worth: Infosys Co-Founder Is Worth ₹775 Cr

X

The 73-year-old co-founder of Infosys and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India.

As this announcement sparks curiosity, one might wonder: Who is Sudha Murty, and what does her net worth reveal about her journey? Let's delve into the intriguing facets of Murty's life and achievements.

Who is Sudha Murty?

Murty is not just a co-founder of Infosys; she is also a well-known Indian engineering teacher and an author, proficient in Kannada, Marathi, and English. Additionally, she became the first female engineer hired at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).

Married to N R Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, Sudha Murty's family holds an interesting connection to international affairs. Her son-in-law, Rishi Sunak, currently serves as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and is married to Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata Murty.

Net Worth

Sudha Murty's net worth is approximately Rs 775 crore, which includes stocks valued at an impressive Rs 5,772.6 crore. She earns around Rs 300 crore annually and owns a small portion of Infosys.

Her financial journey took an interesting turn when she provided her husband, Narayana Murthy, with Rs 10,000 as seed money to start Infosys in 1981. When combined with her husband's wealth, Sudha Murty's net worth reaches to Rs 37,465 crore, according to reports.

Sudha Murty books

Sudha Murty has authored numerous books in Kannada, Marathi, and English languages, as a writer. Some of her notable works include 'The Magic of the Lost Temple,' 'Wise and Otherwise,' 'Dollar Bahu,' and 'How I Taught My Grandmother to Read.' She has published approximately over 150 books under her name.

Apart from her literary achievements, Sudha Murty is known for her philanthropic initiatives, establishing libraries in schools and contributing to social causes like women's empowerment and public health. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the National Award from the Public Relations Society of India.

Nominated to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha today, March 8, by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Responding to the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posted, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy, and education, have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti,' exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful parliamentary tenure."

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

In response, Sudha Murty, on her social media handle, expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is my privilege and honor to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji @rashtrapatibhvn. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation."