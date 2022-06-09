SubCom raises $1 mn Seed funding led by YourNest

Launched in December 2020 by Anter Virk and Dilawar Singh, SubCom is pioneering Endpoint Observability through 'Habituation Neural Fabric.' |

SubCom (Subconscious Compute Pvt Ltd) announced raising a $1 million investment in a Seed-funding round from YourNest Venture Capital, ISV Capital and an existing investor, Entrepreneur First.

This round also saw participation from Bikky Khosla, Chairman TradeIndia; Varun Alagh, Founder, MamaEarth; Harjot Gill, Founder, FluxNinja & Netsil; and some senior executives from Google, Netflix & Visa.

With automation, launching of a cyberattack today, is 400 times cheaper than protecting against one. As we head towards 500 billion devices in use by 2030, incessant attacks will overwhelm our systems, especially if we don’t adopt auto defense capable of combatting these hyper-efficient attacks.

Launched in December 2020 by Anter Virk and Dilawar Singh, SubCom is pioneering Endpoint Observability through 'Habituation Neural Fabric.' This AI-driven technology allows users to observe and manage the Trust Score of their endpoints like Laptops, Mobile Phones, and IoT devices in real-time, it said in a press statement.

“End-users and Endpoints are the weakest links in the cybersecurity chain today. COVID-19 increased the threat landscape for endpoints, and ransomware threats are growing exponentially. With SubCom, users can see the endpoint trust score, adopt recommended measures to harden security, and observe & mitigate threats like ransomware and zero-day in real-time.” said Anter Virk, Co-founder & CEO, SubCom.

Similar to biological intelligence, SubCom's Habituation Neural Fabric learns to differentiate between actual threats and safe signals. It is adept at processing volumes of data on the endpoint itself and picking up anomalies with unprecedented precision in real-time. SubCom quickly analyses, classifies, and quantifies the detected irregularities into a simple, easily understood Trust Score for the user, the statement added

"While cybersecurity is essential to protect any operations in any business, cybersecurity assurance remains an elusive goal since it is not the core competency of most organizations. SubCom's Habituation Neural Fabric is a game-changer, helping everyone tackle an Internet that remains weaponized by anonymous hackers with ephemeral footprints. Corporations can now outpace zero-day exploits with 1/10th the time, effort, cost, and cybersecurity-skilled workforce," said Ranjeet Shetye, Partner, Yournest VC.