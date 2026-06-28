Strides Sells Majority Stake in Pivot Path, Partners With Ascent Capital To Fuel Future Growth

Strides Pharma Science has partnered with Ascent Capital to unlock value in its subsidiary Pivot Path. |

Mumbai: Strides Pharma Science has announced a major strategic deal involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pivot Path Private Limited. The company has partnered with Ascent Capital to unlock value and support the next growth phase of the business.

Strategic Partnership

The board of Strides approved an investment by a consortium led by Ascent Capital along with co-investor Vintage Classic.

As part of the transaction, Strides will sell a majority stake in Pivot Path for around Rs 100 crore. At the same time, Ascent Capital will invest Rs 50 crore as fresh capital into the subsidiary.

This funding will help Pivot Path expand faster and strengthen its market position.

Deal Structure

Strides will receive the sale consideration in two parts.

Around Rs 75 crore will be paid at the time of closing, while the remaining Rs 25 crore will be paid after one year.

After the transaction, Strides’ ownership in Pivot Path will reduce sharply.

The new shareholding structure will include 19.95 percent stake for Strides, 65.05% for investors, and 15 percent reserved for ESOPs.

Following this, Pivot Path will be reclassified as an associate company instead of a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Business Expansion

Pivot Path originated within Arco Lab, Strides’ Global Capability Centre. Over time, it developed expertise in life sciences consulting, digital transformation, compliance, and technology-driven services.

As demand from pharmaceutical and life sciences companies increased, the business evolved into an independent platform serving large industry clients.

The company was formally carved out into a separate entity in May 2026.

Growth Focus

Strides said the partnership reflects Pivot Path’s strong business potential and growing demand for specialised services.

The company believes external investment will accelerate growth, improve capabilities, and create long-term value.

The transaction is expected to be completed by June 30, while the capital infusion is likely to be completed by July 31.