Strata launches commercial real estate investment app

Srata, tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, announced the launch of its mobile app. The platform will empower investors to seamlessly access and invest in any grade-A CRE asset listed on Strata’s platform and avail end-to-end asset management services instantly through an easy to use mobile app, it said in a press statement.

Designed for maximum speed and ease-of-use, the mobile app will enable its users to quickly search, filter, and browse every listing on Strata from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet. It will not only allow investors to evaluate properties but will offer end-to-end asset management services in terms of investing in new properties, exiting the current property and even checking on the updates of upcoming properties among others, the statement added.

The app will also benefit the NRI audiences, who comprise a significant portion of Strata’s customer base. With the launch of their app, Strata aims to engage with NRI investors and Indians working overseas more effectively while enabling them to evaluate, buy and monitor assets on real-time without any hassles and thereby helping them make informed decisions. By means of an accelerated engagement through the app the company is eyeing a 30 percent growth in its current NRI investor base.

Commenting on the development, Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder & CEO, Strata Property Management, said, “We have ceaselessly worked towards making the lucrative asset class of CRE accessible to India like never before and it has just got better with the launch of our all new mobile app. While a new investor on Strata’s platform can kick-start a seamless investment journey by browsing, evaluating and shortlisting feasible assets, our existing investors will be able to avail end-to-end asset management services in an instant and easy manner, thanks to the app.”

The app will enable users to

 Browse latest investment opportunities listed by Strata

 Search by location anytime, anywhere to view listings and properties

 Remote investment in one or multiple assets listed

 Share listings with others via text, email, social media, or other apps

 Call or email Strata’s investment manager with one tap for an interesting listing

 Track and manage ongoing investments – portfolio management, monthly rent received, valuation reports, taxation certificate, total AUM etc.

Strata’s mobile app available for Android and iOS devices will thus make it easy for investors to manage their CRE asset portfolio while on the go.