Strait Of Hormuz Ship Hit By Projectile, Global Oil Supply Fears Rise After Saudi Pipeline Attack

A reported attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's key oil pipeline. |

Mumbai: A vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly hit by a projectile on Sunday, adding to mounting concerns over global energy supplies amid escalating tensions linked to Iran.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), an agency linked to the British military, said it had received a report of a vessel being struck while transiting the strategically important waterway. Initial reports did not provide details about damage to the ship or the condition of its crew.

Saudi Arabia Shuts Key Pipeline

The incident came a day after Saudi Arabia temporarily shut its East-West oil pipeline following a drone attack. Saudi Arabia said the closure was a precautionary measure.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia said the drone attack originated from Iraq, where Iran-backed militias operate. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The developments have intensified fears of further disruption to global oil supplies. Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel last week as geopolitical tensions pushed energy prices higher.

Pipeline Carries Up To 5 Million Barrels Daily

Saudi Arabia's 1,200-kilometre East-West pipeline crosses the Arabian Peninsula and has emerged as a crucial alternative route for Middle Eastern crude as the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted by the conflict.

Read Also Two Oil Tankers Hit In Strait Of Hormuz As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

The pipeline had been transporting around 4 million to 5 million barrels of oil per day, equivalent to roughly 4% to 5% of global oil supply.

Satellite images reportedly showed black smoke near a section of the pipeline south of Medina. Saudi authorities said several people were injured and damage was being assessed.

Wider Conflict Raises Supply Risks

US President Donald Trump said Iran could possibly be responsible for the pipeline attack.

Separately, Saudi civil defence authorities said two people were injured in the Jazan region after a projectile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis struck the area. Several buildings, including a mosque, were damaged.

Oil prices have surged over the past week as attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure increase fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also sought US military assistance against the Houthis, raising concerns that deeper American involvement could further widen the regional conflict.