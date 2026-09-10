Iran Attacks 10 Ships Near Strait Of Hormuz, Brent Crude Surges Above $100

Brent crude above USD 100 a barrel. |

Mumbai: Iran said it attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US strikes that destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, intensifying a confrontation across Gulf shipping routes.

At least one seafarer was killed and another remained missing, Reuters reported. The latest attacks marked the largest wave of strikes against commercial shipping by both sides since the Middle East conflict began six months ago.

Oil Prices Jump

The escalation rattled global energy markets, pushing Brent crude above USD 100 a barrel for the first time since July. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital passage for oil and gas supplies, making any disruption a risk for prices and trade.

Iran had launched ballistic missiles towards a US military base in Jordan. Jordan said it intercepted 18 missiles, while two others landed in unpopulated areas. A US official said American troops had been accounted for.

Tehran Threatens Escalation

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that it would intensify its response if further attacks occurred. It also said Tehran would soon publish maps showing an expanded maritime exclusion zone stretching as far as Chabahar, near Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of trying to influence the November midterm elections, which will decide whether Republicans retain control of Congress. Trump said he believed the war would end immediately after the election because Iran could not sustain the conflict.

US Tanker Strikes

US Central Command said American forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers overnight after the Revolutionary Guard twice targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles. The warship avoided the attacks and no American personnel were injured.

CENTCOM identified the vessels as Kaviz, Charminar, Horizon 1, Riesco and Derya. It said crews were instructed to abandon the ships before forces struck them and rendered them inoperable.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that White House advisers had warned Trump that the conflict could continue until the end of his presidency in January 2029.