Iran Claims Strike On US Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz As Fighting Escalates | X

Iran said on Sunday that it struck an unmanned US vessel attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz, marking the latest escalation in renewed fighting between Tehran and Washington.

The US did not immediately confirm the claimed attack. Iran's announcement came a day after the US military said its forces had struck three Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for a missile attack on US Navy warships.

Fighting Persists Despite Ceasefire

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28. Although a ceasefire agreement was announced in June, intermittent fighting has continued as both sides seek to exert military and economic pressure and negotiations have collapsed.

IRIB claims Iran targeted three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and three American ships. Tehran says the strike is retaliation for U.S. attacks on three Iranian tankers. pic.twitter.com/jeFAGZZvKk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 5, 2026

The US and Iran resumed attacks last week after about a month of relative calm. The Strait of Hormuz and Iranian communities along the strategic waterway have again come under attack.

At least five people were killed earlier in the week during a US bombardment of southern Iran.

Read Also Iran's IRGC Says It Struck 6 Vessels After US Attacks On Iranian Tankers

US Combines Military And Financial Pressure

The Trump administration appears to be pursuing a two-pronged strategy, responding militarily to attacks on the Strait of Hormuz while targeting foreign financial institutions that handle Iranian funds.

Tehran's new hard-line senior leadership, however, has signalled a willingness to hold its ground after enduring decades of sanctions.

Iran has developed ways over the years to circumvent sanctions and, more recently, the US blockade to continue selling oil and ease mounting economic pressure. Its efforts rely partly on a shadow fleet used to transport Iranian oil to buyers.

Nuclear Negotiations Remain Stalled

Iran's nuclear programme, one of the issues that contributed to the outbreak of the war, was expected to be addressed through negotiations. However, the talks collapsed soon after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.

Diplomats say the US, Britain, France and Germany want Iran referred to the UN Security Council over its failure to comply with nuclear non-proliferation obligations.

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Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Tehran's Leverage

With nuclear negotiations stalled, Tehran's leverage has increasingly centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and natural gas shipments.

The strait was regarded as an international waterway before the war began and has again become a major focus of the confrontation between Iran and the US.