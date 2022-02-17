StoreHippo launches next-gen solutions for brands planning to win quick commerce battle

StoreHippo, eCommerce platform, has announced it has come up with a hyperlocal marketplace solution and a dealer/vendor management solution to cater to quick commerce brands looking to break away from the typical inventory-based quick commerce model.

Quick commerce or fast ecommerce delivery under 10-30 minutes has ushered in the new era of eCommerce. The Quick Commerce market in India is expected to grow 10-15X in the coming five years with 26 million addressable households (worth $77 billion market size) by 2025.

StoreHippo’s MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture combined with battle-tested solutions for B2B, D2C and different types of marketplaces makes it easy for quick commerce brands to experiment with new hybrid business models, it said in a press statement. Building a disruptive quick commerce brand is easy with StoreHippo as the platform comes with 300+ inbuilt features and 120+ seamless integrations that make it easy to design out-of-box solutions. With StoreHippo unparalleled scalability and flexibility, quick commerce brands can easily and rapidly scale to any number of products, dealers/vendors, locations etc.

Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo, “StoreHippo with its hyperlocal marketplace solution and integrated delivery boy software offers a solution for quick commerce brands planning to launch in record time. The flexible StoreHippo platform with support for a variety of business models can be easily tweaked to suit the unique requirements of upcoming quick commerce brands.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:54 PM IST