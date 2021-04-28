Stocks to watch out for today: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Axis Bank, Varun Beverages, Biocon among others

US Fed's monetary policy decision along with domestic monthly F&O expiry will drive India's key equity indices on Thursday. On Wednesday, both the indices rallied higher. Besides, broader markets too gained with the majority of the sectors ending in green with banks and financials clearly leading the rally.

During this volatile day, some stocks to watch out for are:

Reliance Industries Limited: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is reported to have held talks with Saudi Aramco on a cash and share deal for the sale of a 20 per cent stake in its oil refining and petrochemical arm. Ambani had in August 2019 announced talks for the sale of a 20 per cent stake in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which comprises its twin oil refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and petrochemical assets, to the world's largest oil exporter.

