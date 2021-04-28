Axis Bank board okays reclassification of New India Assurance Co Ltd as 'public investor' from 'promoter'

In a regulatory filing, Axis Bank said a letter was placed for the consideration of the board at its meeting held on April 28, 2021. "The board at the meeting has considered and approved the said request received from NIACL to reclassify it to public category from promoter category," .

The nod for the reclassification is subject to approval of the stock exchanges, statutory/regulatory authorities and shareholders of the bank.

NIACL held 0.67 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank as on April 22, 2021, said the lender.

Shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday closed 1.22 per cent up at Rs 707.85 apiece on the BSE.