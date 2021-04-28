Results: Biocon’s revenue up at Rs 2,044 crore in Q4 of FY21

Bangalore-based Biocon reported a 26 per cent rise in consolidated revenue from Rs 1,621 crore in Q4FY20 to Rs 2,044 crore in Q4FY 2021. Indian biopharmaceutical company registered a net profit of over 100 per cent, at Rs 254 crore in Q4FY20.

The consolidated revenue grew 14 per cent to Rs 7,360 crore in FY21 from Rs 6,462 crore in FY20. In FY21, the net profit (before exceptional item and discontinuing operations) was at Rs 754 crore was down 4 per cent. The net profit was marginally down by 1 per cent at Rs 740 crore in FY 2021, from Rs 748 crore. While gross research and development was down by 2 per cent quarter on quarter; year on year basis it was up by 19 per cent, at Rs 627 crore.



Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon,said. "In Q4FY21 our revenues grew 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,044crore driven by our Biosimilars, Research Services and Generics businesses. On a full-year basis, we reported a revenue growth of 14 per cent led by Biosimilars which grew by 21 per cent, Research Services by 9 per cent and Generics by 6 per cent. For FY21, EBITDA was at Rs 1,907 crore and core EBITDA margins at 33 per cent.”

The Biocon Group is catering to the countrywide demand for Remdesivir, Itolizumab and CytoSorb. Syngene through its vaccination Centre is offering immunisation services for Biocon Group employees as well as others operating in Electronic City, Bengaluru. “Despite the challenges posed by the second COVID-19 wave in India, we will endeavor to have safe and uninterrupted operations and enable access to life-saving medicines for our patients and customers," she added.