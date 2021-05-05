Stocks to watch out for today: IDBI Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, CEAT among others

After Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das announced a slew of measures on Wednesday, the banking indices gained. So, today as well the banking indices are expected to be active. Other than banks, there are few stocks that one should watch out for.

Given below are the list of stocks:

IDBI Bank: Among banking stocks, one should have a close watch on this bank stocks. Yesterday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with the transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by the government and LIC shall be decided at the time of structuring of transaction in consultation with RBI. The government of India (holds 45.48 per cent) and LIC (holds 49.24 per cent) together own more than 94 per cent of the equity of IDBI Bank.