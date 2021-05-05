Results: Blue Dart’s PAT at Rs 102 crore; board recommends dividend of Rs 15 per share

Transportation and Distribution Company, Blue Dart reported a consolidated total income of Rs 968.28 crore in Q4 FY 2021, a rise of 33.31 per cent, from Rs 726.3 crore in Q4 FY 2020. In FY 2021, the total income from operations was at Rs 3,288.13 crore.



The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 90 crore in Q4 FY 2021, after a loss of Rs 30 crore. In the case of FY 2021, the consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 101.81 crore. The improvement was on the back of better realisation and cost efficiencies during the year. The company stated the profit for the year is, after absorbing the impact of special COVID-19 ex-gratia (Rs 34.2 crore) paid to employees in September 2020 and accelerated depreciation of IT servers (Rs 24 crore).



The company in its filing stated the board had recommended a “dividend of Rs 15 per share on the Equity Capital for the year ended March 31, 2021, subject to necessary approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.”



Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said, “We look back with pride on our performance in the financial year delivered with the support of all our stakeholders.” Speaking on the path ahead, he added, “Going forward, our focus will continue to remain on consistently upgrading our infrastructure and digitized solutions to ensure that we optimise the man- tech combination. We are also enthused by the Government's initiatives aimed towards building a non- fragmented logistics sector.”



In the case of consolidated expenses, the company reported an amount of Rs 3,142.79 crore in FY 2021, decline compared to FY 2020. Last year, the consolidated expenses were at Rs 3,165.66 crore. In Q4 FY2021, the expense was at Rs 853.63 crore.

