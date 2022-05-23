StockDaddy raises $1 mn from Jitender Lall, MD, Proactive Healthcare

The Gurugram-based edtech startup, StockDaddy, which educates people about investment and trading in stock markets, has announced it has raised $1 million from Jitender Lall, Managing Director of Proactive Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., in the fourth round of funding.

Founded by Alok Kumar and Co-founded by Ranjeet Kumar in 2020, StockDaddy aims at filling the wide learning gaps in stock trading/investment through customized courses and content has also completed the third round of funding in March 2022 from five angel investors.

In a new development, StockDaddy has started a new office space in Andheri, Mumbai.

Alok Kumar, Founder & CEO, StockDaddy, said, “Positivity is coming back into the market as Pandemic is getting less severe and businesses are focusing on growth areas. On the other hand, people have started taking interests in stock market, an untouched income-generating area to 98 percent Indian population. With more than one lakh downloads of StockDaddy app in less than sixty days somewhat validate people’s mindset changing, and StockDaddy is deliberate to foster this change.”

“Our progressive vision leverages our credibility among the stakeholders. The recently raised funds from Jitender Lall will help expedite our expansion spree in both virtual and physical markets,” he added.

Proactive Healthcare is active in the market for almost two decades under the leadership of Jitender Lall, who is an alumnus Manipal Institute of Technology. “StockDaddy is working on the “Fit for All” business model and board has so many credible leaders, who can help organization to meets its targets in a market full of potential,” Jitender Lall said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:09 PM IST