Stock markets shut today: BSE, NSE to remain shut on account of Mahashivratri

The stock markets--BSE, NSE, are shut today due to the occasion of Mahashivratri. Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will resume tomorrow (March 2).

The currency markets will also be closed during the day, while the commodity markets will be closed in the morning session, but will resume trading in the evening.

MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Tuesday, and resume trading in the evening session.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:38 AM IST