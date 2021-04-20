Sensex rebounds 505.71 points to 48,455.13 in opening trade; Nifty rises 150.20 points to 14,509.65

On Monday (April 19) the Sensex close at 47,949.42, down 882.61 points, or 1.81 percent, while the Nifty was at 14,359.45, down 258.40 points, or 1.77 pecent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed 1.93 percent and 1.64 percent lower, respectively. Health, real estate, banks, financials and auto sectoral indices were the top losers.

Vaccine hopes boost euro, dollar on back foot as yields off highs. The dollar wallowed near a six-week low against its peers on Tuesday as the euro led a rally on the back of a brightening outlook for the region's vaccination programme.

The dollar had already been losing traction as US bond yields have hovered below a 14-month peak touched last month, reducing the greenback's yield attraction.

The euro rose to $1.2038 , having touched a six-week high of $1.2048 on Monday while the British pound gained 1% overnight, its second biggest daily gain so far this year, and last stood at $1.3989 .