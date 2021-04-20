Sensex rebounds 505.71 points to 48,455.13 in opening trade; Nifty rises 150.20 points to 14,509.65

The market has opened higher with the Nifty above 14500.
At 09:16 IST, the Nifty was up 151.80 points or 1.06 percent at 14511.30. Sensex was up 438.92 points or 0.92 percent at 48388.34. Aout 1090 shares have advanced, 210 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
The stock markets are expected to be volatile today. Though the Centre has allowed everyone in the age group of 18 years and above to be eligible for vaccination from 1 May, the shortage of vaccines in Maharashtra can be an issue. “Markets will continue to be volatile today,” said Ajay Kejriwal of Broking and Distribution vertical of Choice Group.
On Monday (April 19) the Sensex close at 47,949.42, down 882.61 points, or 1.81 percent, while the Nifty was at 14,359.45, down 258.40 points, or 1.77 pecent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed 1.93 percent and 1.64 percent lower, respectively. Health, real estate, banks, financials and auto sectoral indices were the top losers.
Vaccine hopes boost euro, dollar on back foot as yields off highs. The dollar wallowed near a six-week low against its peers on Tuesday as the euro led a rally on the back of a brightening outlook for the region's vaccination programme.
The dollar had already been losing traction as US bond yields have hovered below a 14-month peak touched last month, reducing the greenback's yield attraction.
The euro rose to $1.2038 , having touched a six-week high of $1.2048 on Monday while the British pound gained 1% overnight, its second biggest daily gain so far this year, and last stood at $1.3989 .
