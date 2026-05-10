Stock Markets Brace For Volatile Week Ahead, West Asia Tensions & Crude Oil Prices To Dictate Investor Sentiment

Geopolitical Developments to Drive Markets |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to remain highly sensitive this week as investors closely watch developments related to the ongoing US-Iran tensions.

Analysts believe geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia could keep market volatility high.

Any positive signs of easing tensions may improve investor confidence, while fresh escalation could trigger selling pressure.

Market participants are expected to react quickly to every major global update.

Crude Oil Prices Remain Key

Crude oil prices will be one of the most important factors for market direction this week.

Experts say if Brent crude falls below the USD 90 per barrel mark, it could bring relief to equity markets and improve sentiment.

Lower oil prices reduce inflation pressure and support economic growth.

However, if crude prices remain elevated due to geopolitical concerns, markets could remain under pressure.

Higher oil prices are a concern for India as the country imports most of its crude oil needs.

Inflation Data to Be Closely Watched

Investors will also closely monitor inflation data from both India and the United States.

India’s April Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be important as it may influence the Reserve Bank of India’s future interest rate decisions.

At the same time, US inflation numbers, including CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI), will be watched globally.

These figures could impact expectations around interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Corporate Earnings in Focus

Several major companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings this week.

These include Canara Bank, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and JSW Steel.

Their results are expected to create stock-specific action and influence sector performance.

This is also the final phase of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Foreign Investor Activity and Rupee Movement

Foreign institutional investor activity will remain another key trigger.

Foreign investors have already withdrawn Rs 14,231 crore from Indian equities this month.

Continued selling could put pressure on large-cap stocks.

The rupee-dollar trend will also remain important, as a weaker rupee often affects foreign investor sentiment.

Market Performance Last Week

Last week, the Sensex gained 414.69 points while the Nifty rose 178.6 points.

Despite the gains, trading remained volatile as hopes of easing Middle East tensions were overshadowed by fresh concerns later in the week.