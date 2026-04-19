Markets To Track US-Iran Conflict and Q4 Earnings Closely, Sensex Up 943 Points & Nifty Gains 1.25% Last Week

Stock markets will track US-Iran conflict, crude oil prices, and Q4 earnings this week. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Stock markets are expected to remain sensitive this week as investors closely track developments in the US-Iran conflict, crude oil prices, and Q4 earnings results. These factors will play a major role in deciding market direction.

Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

The ongoing tension between the US and Iran remains a key concern. The ceasefire between the two countries is set to expire on April 22, which could increase uncertainty.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is especially important, as it carries a large portion of global oil supply. Any disruption here can directly impact crude oil prices and global markets.

Crude Oil and Market Impact

Crude oil prices have been highly volatile due to the conflict. Stability or a fall in oil prices could support stock markets, while any sharp rise may create pressure due to inflation concerns.

Experts say global risk sentiment and capital flows will largely depend on how the US-Iran situation evolves.

Q4 Earnings Season Begins

On the domestic front, attention is shifting to Q4 FY26 earnings. Investors will first react to results from major banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

HDFC Bank reported an 8 percent rise in profit, while ICICI Bank posted a 9 percent growth, supported by lower provisioning.

Other major companies set to announce results include Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Havells, IndusInd Bank, and Shriram Finance.

Role of Foreign Investors

Foreign investor activity will also be closely watched. Their buying or selling trend can influence short-term market movements.

Market Performance Last Week

Markets ended last week on a strong note. BSE Sensex rose 943 points (1.21 percent), while Nifty 50 gained 302 points (1.25 percent).

The positive trend was supported by easing global tensions and improving investor sentiment.