Sensex Surges 1,372 Points To 74,068, Nifty Jumps 399 Pts To 22,912 As US–Iran Tensions Ease

Strong Close For Markets. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended the day on a strong note, with both benchmark indices closing near their highest levels. The Sensex rose 1,372.06 points to settle at 74,068.45, while the Nifty gained 399.75 points to close at 22,912.40.

The rally was supported by strong buying in auto and banking stocks, which pushed the indices higher throughout the session.

Global Sentiment Improves

Investor confidence improved due to hopes that tensions between the United States and Iran may ease. Although signals from both sides remained mixed, even a slight reduction in risk helped markets move up.

Experts said that lower geopolitical tension reduces uncertainty, which usually encourages investors to buy stocks.

Sector Performance

Most sectors performed well during the session. Media stocks led the rally, rising over 3 per cent. Auto and banking stocks also saw strong gains and played a key role in lifting the market.

However, the pharma sector lagged behind and showed only a small increase compared to other sectors.

Broader Markets Join Rally

The positive trend was not limited to large stocks. Broader markets also showed strong performance. The Nifty MidCap index rose 2.60 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 2.63 per cent.

This indicates that buying interest was spread across different segments of the market.

Technical View

Market experts said the Nifty is showing early signs of short-term recovery. The index opened higher and maintained its strength through the day.

According to analysts, 22,700 is now an important support level, while the 22,500–22,600 range is a strong demand zone where buying may come in if prices fall.

Rupee Remains Weak

Despite strong equity markets, the Indian rupee remained weak. It traded near 93.90 against the US dollar, down 0.36 per cent.

The weakness is mainly due to rising crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in West Asia, which increase India’s import costs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market movements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.