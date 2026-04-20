 Sensex Falls 232 Points, Nifty Drops To 24,241 On Fresh US-Iran Tensions & Rising Crude
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Sensex Falls 232 Points, Nifty Drops To 24,241 On Fresh US-Iran Tensions & Rising Crude

Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red amid renewed US-Iran conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Sensex declined 0.29 percent or 232 points to 78,261, while Nifty fell 0.46 percent or over 100 points to 24,241 in early trade. Selling pressure hit realty, metal, and energy stocks as Brent crude surged 7.18 percent to 96.87 dollars per barrel. Geopolitical jitters triggered profit booking.

IANSUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
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Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red amid renewed US-Iran conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. |

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks traded in negative territory early on Monday over fresh US-Iran conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, despite positive cues from global markets and positive earnings from banking firms. Sensex traded at 78,261, down 0.29 per cent or 232 points in early trade, while Nifty declined as much as 0.46 per cent, or over 100 points, to 24,241 amid selling pressure in realty, metal, and energy stocks.

Hindalco Industries, TMPV, Eternal, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, BEL, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers in early trade. "The broader message remains clear: momentum is building, but conviction continues to depend on global stability. Until greater clarity emerges on the geopolitical front, markets are likely to remain reactive, with opportunities driven more by tactical positioning than by a sustained directional trend," said analysts.

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On the institutional front, FIIs were net buyers in the last session, purchasing equities worth Rs 683 crore, while DIIs were net sellers, booking profits worth Rs 4,721 crore. According to equity analysts, the market setup for the day suggests a positive to range-bound opening, supported by global cues and underlying strength. However, some profit booking or consolidation at higher levels cannot be ruled out, they said. Fresh jitters were triggered after Iran again imposed restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The country had earlier announced the reopening of Hormuz. Moreover, crude oil prices rose again. Brent crude was trading 7.18 per cent higher at $96.87 per barrel, while US WTI crude climbed to $91.20, up 8.76 per cent from the previous close.

In global equity markets, Asian indices showed positive performance, with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's KOSPI trading up to 1 per cent higher each. In the previous session, Wall Street also ended on a bullish note, with the S&amp;P 500 settling 1.2 per cent higher and the Nasdaq ending 1.52 per cent up.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

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