Stock Market Rally Gains Momentum, Nifty Jumps 516 Points To 23,429; Investors Gain ₹11 Lakh Crore

Strong rally in stock market. |

Mumbai: Stock market witnessed a sharp rise today, with strong buying seen across sectors. The Nifty50 surged around 516 points, or 2.25%, to trade at 23,429 during the day.

This rally is mainly driven by positive global signals and hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. Investor sentiment remains strong, leading to continuous buying in the market.

Market shows strong upward trend

Today’s move is not just a small rise but a steady upward trend. The market kept moving higher through the session, which signals strong momentum.

This kind of trend increases confidence among traders and investors. If the Nifty holds at higher levels, further gains may be possible. However, experts advise caution at elevated levels.

Top 5 reasons behind the rally

Positive global cues

Asian markets rose about 1.4%, supporting Indian equities. At the same time, crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel, reducing supply concerns and boosting sentiment.

Hope of easing US-Iran tensions

Reports suggest that the US and Iran are discussing a ceasefire plan. US President Donald Trump indicated that talks are ongoing on a 15-point proposal. This has raised hopes of reduced geopolitical risks.

Fall in crude oil prices

Brent crude slipping below USD 100 is a major positive factor. Lower oil prices reduce inflation pressure and support economic growth, which is beneficial for stock markets.

Reduced supply disruption fears

If tensions ease, global supply chains may stabilise. This can reduce pressure on trade and corporate earnings, further supporting equity markets.

Strong technical support

According to experts at Geojit Investments, the market trend remains positive. Nifty is expected to move in the 23,350–23,800 range.

Some consolidation may happen around 23,000, while strong buying is likely near 22,880. As long as the index stays above 22,640, the uptrend is expected to continue.

Outlook

Overall, the market outlook remains positive in the short term. However, investors should remain cautious at higher levels and track global developments closely.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Market movements are subject to change. It does not offer investment advice. Investors should consult financial experts before making any investment decisions.