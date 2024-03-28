Stock Market Opening March 28: Indices In Green; Sensex At 73,222.14 & Nifty At 22,123.65, TCS Gains, Airtel Slumps

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Thursday with Sensex at 73,222.14, up by 225.83 points, and Nifty at 22,123.65, up by 118.95 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,785.95 also up by 185.75 points.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, ITC and TCS were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, L&T, Reliance and Airtel were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar, losing 0.02 per cent of its value.

Markets on Wednesday

Stock markets ended Wednesday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,996.31, marking a gain of 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,096.75, up by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 185.75 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 46,785.95.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers whereas Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, SBI, and Nestle India were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Reliance, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, and Titan were the top gainers. UPL, Hero MotoCorp were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.53 to USD 81.88 a barrel at 0823 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.40 to USD 86.49 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,248.49 gaining 44.91 points or 0.86 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,760.08, gaining 477.75 points or 1.22 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 83.82 points or 0.51 per cent to reach 16,399.52.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.18 per cent to reach 40,283.44, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.58 per cent to rise to 16,487.39 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 0.20 per cent to reach 2,749.67.