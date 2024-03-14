Stock Market Opening March 14: Indices Continue To Bleed; Sensex At 72,655.22 & Nifty At 21,949.50, Reliance Gains, Airtel Slumps

Representative Image | Wikipedia



The Indian markets opened in Red on Thursday with Sensex at 72,655.22, down by 106.67 points, and Nifty at 21,949.50, down by 48.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,737.30 also down by 244.00 points.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, HCL and Infosys were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Airtel, SBI and NTPC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.83 against the dollar compared to the previous 82.84.

Markets on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed the day's trade in red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down by 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,997.70, down 338 or 1.51 per cent.

Nifty Bank lost 301.10 points or 0.64 per cent at 46,981.30.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, ITC, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. Adani Ports, PowerGrid, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, and NTPC were among the losers

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.06 to USD 79.78 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also improved by USD 0.09 to USD 84.12 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile Dow Jones Industrial Average surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,165.31 losing 57.53 points or 0.19 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,043.32, gaining 37.83 points or 0.10 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 87.87 points or 0.54 per cent to reach 16,177.77.

The Asian indices started in Red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.18 per cent to reach 38,625.22, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped by 0.13 per cent to 17,060.40 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.66 per cent to reach 2,711.25.