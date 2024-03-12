Stock Market Opening March 12: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,473.80 & Nifty At 22,341.60

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,473.80, down by 28.84 points, and Nifty at 22,341.60, up by 8.95 points.



Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,311.05 also down by 16.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Motors and Reliance were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.74 against the dollar, gaining 0.05 per cent.

Markets on Monday

The indices on Monday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,502.64, down by 616.75 points or 0.83 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,332.65, down 160.90 or 0.72 per cent.

Nifty Bank lost 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent at 47,327.85.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, TCS and Asian Paints were among the major gainers whereas Reliance, Tata Motors and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, Nestle and Cipla were the major gainers. Power grid, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.15 to USD 78.08 a barrel at 0832 GMT. Brent crude prices also improved by USD 0.20 to USD 82.41 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Monday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective decline in their numbers, meanwhile Dow Jones Industrial Average surged.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,117.94 losing 5.75 points or 0.60 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,769.66, gaining 46.97 points or 0.12 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 65.84 points or 0.41 per cent to reach 16,019.27.

The Asian indices started in a mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2.48 per cent to reach 38,586.92, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose by 1.20 per cent to surge to 16,787.04 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.46 per cent to reach 2,672.12.