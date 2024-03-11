Maharashtra: MahaRERA Revokes Registration For 13,785 Real Estate Agents Over Lapsed Licences

MahaRERA |

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has cancelled the registration of 13,785 real estate agents since they failed to renew their licence issued in 2017.

The agents are required to complete training and get certificates if they wish to work as property brokers again, a MahaRERA spokesperson said.

The regulator has made the data public by uploading the list of these almost 14,000 agents on its website. Of the 13,785 delisted brokers, the highest number are from Mumbai at 6,291, followed by Thane at 3,075 and Pune at 2,349.