Stock Market Opening January 8: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 72,113.25 & Nifty Above 21,700

Stock Market Opening January 8: Indices Open in Green

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 72,113.25, up by 87.10 points, and Nifty at 21,734.65, up by 23.85 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,042.10, down by 116.90 points or 0.24 per cent.

From the Nifty pack, Titan, Eicher Motor, BPCL, Adani Ports, and LT were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Bajaj Finance, Infosys, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and TCS were among the major losers.

Market on Friday

The benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, January 5. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,026.15, up by 178.58 points or 0.25 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,710.80, up by 52.20 points or 0.24 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 111.80 points or 0.23 per cent at 48,084.05.

Global Markets

The US markets closed higher on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed by 8.56 points, or 0.18 per cent, reaching a closing value of 4,697.24 points, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 13.77 points, or 0.09 per cent, ending at 14,524.07. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an uptick of 25.77 points, or 0.07 per cent, closing at 37,466.11.

Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Friday: Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 83.13 points, reaching 33,377.42; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 29.86 points, trading at 16,505.47, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 2.13 points, reaching 2,580.21. Additionally, the Gifty Nifty stands at 21,778, reflecting a loss of 3 points.

Oil prices

During early trade onMonday, oil prices experienced an decrease. Brent crude dropped by 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, reaching US dollar 78.67 per barrel by 0057 GMT, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures decreased by 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to US dollar 73.71 per barrel.