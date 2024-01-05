Share Market Closing January 5: With Sensex At 72,026.15, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Week In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The benchmark indices ended higher on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,026.15, up by 178.58 points or 0.25 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,710.80, up by 52.20 points or 0.24 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 111.80 points or 0.23 per cent at 48,084.05.

From the Sensex pack, LT, TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Points, LT, SBI Life, TCS, and LTIM were the major gainers whereas Nestle India, Britannia, UPL, DivisLab, and Kotak Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,092.71, up by 245.14 points, and Nifty at 21,741.40, up by 82.80 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,328.90, up by 133.05 points or 0.28 per cent.