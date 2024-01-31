Stock Market Opening January 31: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 70,938.34 & Nifty Below 21,500

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 70,938.34, down by 201.56 points, and Nifty at 21,482.90, down by 39.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,191.60, down by 176.15 points or 0.39 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Tata Motors, and Nestle India were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas LT, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys were among the laggards.

Market on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,139.90, down by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,522.10, shedding 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 74.60 points or 0.16 per cent at 45,367.75.

Earnings

Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, Dixon Technologies, GMR Airports, Godrej Consumer Products, IRB Infrastruture, Jindal Steel, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothy Labs, Kalyan Jewellers, Mankind Pharma, Motherson, Suzlon Energy, PVR Inox are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Global Markets

The US markers on Tuesday ended on a negative note. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.06 per cent and finished at 4,924.97 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index went down by 0.76 per cent to reach 15,509.90 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.35 per cent and closed at 38,467.31points.

Oil prices

On Tuesday, oil prices increased due to a positive global economic growth forecast and rising tensions in the Middle East. The March Brent crude futures, expiring on Wednesday, went up by 47 cents to close at US dollar 82.87 a barrel and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose, closing up US dollar 1.04, or 1.35 per cent, at US dollar 77.82.