Stock Market Opening January 30: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 72,000.20 & Nifty Above 21,700

Indices Open in Green | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,000.20, up by 58.63 points, and Nifty at 21,793.30, up by 55.70 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,562.05, up by 119.70 points or 0.26 per cent

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, JSW Steel, Wipro, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, PowerGrid, and NTPC were among the laggards.

Earnings

Larsen and Toubro, Dr Reddy, Gillette India, Coromandel International, Cochin Shipyard, Bajaj Finserv, Adani total gas, PB Fintech, Astral, KEC International, Star Health, Strides Pharma, Mahindra nad Mahindra Financial Service, KPIT Technologies, SRF, Triveni Engineering, VIP Industries, Votals are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Markets on Monday

The indices on Monday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,941.57, up by 1240.90points or 1.76 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,737.60, up 385 points or 1.8 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 576.20 points or 1.28 per cent at 45,442.35.

Global Markets

The US markets on Monday, January 29 ended on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 224.02 points, which is a 0.59 per cent increase, reaching 38,333.45. The S&P 500 also saw a gain of 36.96 points, a 0.76 per cent rise, closing at 4,927.93. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite moved up by 172.68 points, a 1.12 per cent increase, to settle at 15,628.04.

On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 74.67 points, reaching 36,101.61; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 262.08 points, trading at 15,815.16 , and South Korea's KOSPI up by 12.24 points, reaching 2,512.89.

Oil Price

Oil prices were trading higher on Tuesday early hours. Brent crude futures increased by 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, reaching US dollar 82.65 per barrel by 0105 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, and stood at US dollar 77.09 per barrel.