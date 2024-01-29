Stock Market Opening January 29: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,091.22 & Nifty Above 21,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 71,091.22, up by 390.55 points, and Nifty at 21,469.95, up by 117.35 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45,251.20, up by 387.05 points or 0.86 per cent

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, NTPC, and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Axis Bank, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Earnings

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Muthoot Microfin, Mahindra Logistics, CSB Bank, Bharat Electronics, Marico, Adani Green Energy, UTI AMC, Nippon Life, Piramal, Restaurant Brand Asia, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Markets on Last Thursday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 70,700.67, down by 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,352.60, shedding 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 216.256 points or 0.48 per cent at 44,866.15.

Global Markets

The US markets on Friday, January 26 ended on a negative note. The S&P 500 went down by 0.07 per cent and closed at 4,890.97 points. The Nasdaq dropped by 0.36 per cent to 15,455.36 points, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.16 per cent to 38,109.43 points.

On Monday, Asian markets were trading higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 285.21 points, reaching 36,036.28; Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 235.58 points, trading at 16,187.81 ,and South Korea's KOSPI up by 27.09 points, reaching 2,505.65.

Oil Price

Oil prices were trading higher on Monday early hours. The price of Brent crude oil went up by 83 cents to USD 84.38 per barrel, reaching a peak of USD 84.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil also increased by 78 cents, reaching USD 78.79 per barrel.